Carbon Black (CBLK) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Carbon Black Inc (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s share price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.33. Approximately 1,546,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 576,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

CBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carbon Black from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carbon Black Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Carbon Black by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 121,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Carbon Black by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Carbon Black by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 49,633 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Carbon Black by 240.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Carbon Black by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 616,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after acquiring an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carbon Black Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBLK)

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach.

