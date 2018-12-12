Carbonite Inc (CARB) Stake Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Carbonite worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CARB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Carbonite in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the 3rd quarter valued at $267,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carbonite during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000.

CARB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carbonite in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Carbonite in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

In other Carbonite news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 6,218 shares of Carbonite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $173,544.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,587.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Andrew Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,869.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,696 shares of company stock worth $2,119,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARB opened at $26.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $907.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.70. Carbonite Inc has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.15 million. Carbonite had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carbonite Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

