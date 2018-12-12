Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) CEO Sells 27,353 Shares

Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total transaction of $368,991.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CDLX stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 422,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,370. The stock has a market cap of $273.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Cardlytics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.29.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $34.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $901,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 79.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 328.2% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

