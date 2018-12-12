Cardstack (CARD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $157,287.00

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Cardstack token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, CoinEx and BitForex. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cardstack has a market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $157,287.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardstack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.02569044 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00146268 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00176655 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.50 or 0.09446865 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029051 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

Cardstack was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,410,116,070 tokens. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com.

Cardstack Token Trading

Cardstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.