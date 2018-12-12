CariNet Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11,796.00 (CIT)

CariNet (CURRENCY:CIT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. In the last week, CariNet has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. CariNet has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11,796.00 worth of CariNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CariNet token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, OKEx and BCEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.02592990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00146382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00176826 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.10 or 0.09336325 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029255 BTC.

CariNet Token Profile

CariNet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CariNet is www.carinet.io.

CariNet Token Trading

CariNet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BCEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CariNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CariNet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CariNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

