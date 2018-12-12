Carnival (CUK) & KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) Head to Head Contrast

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carnival and KNOT Offshore Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $17.51 billion 0.66 $2.61 billion $3.82 14.62 KNOT Offshore Partners $219.20 million 2.99 $66.90 million $2.26 8.86

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than KNOT Offshore Partners. KNOT Offshore Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Carnival and KNOT Offshore Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 0 0 0 0 N/A KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.84%. Given KNOT Offshore Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KNOT Offshore Partners is more favorable than Carnival.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival 17.15% 12.30% 7.20% KNOT Offshore Partners 34.05% 14.16% 4.93%

Volatility and Risk

Carnival has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Carnival pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. Carnival pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KNOT Offshore Partners pays out 92.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carnival has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Carnival beats KNOT Offshore Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the leasing of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Southampton, the United Kingdom. Carnival plc is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & Plc.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company loading, transportation and storage of their crude oil services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 25, 2018, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

