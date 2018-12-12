Carolyn Spatafora Sells 3,480 Shares of Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (CLUB) Stock

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLUB) CFO Carolyn Spatafora sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $23,594.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,746.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CLUB opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 2.28.

Town Sports International (NASDAQ:CLUB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). Town Sports International had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $110.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Town Sports International by 10.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,533,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,855,000 after buying an additional 241,200 shares during the last quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 138.7% in the third quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,761,000 after acquiring an additional 924,279 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 63,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 782.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 799,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,632,000 after acquiring an additional 708,853 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Town Sports International by 19.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 751,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 124,014 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLUB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Town Sports International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Town Sports International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Town Sports International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment.

