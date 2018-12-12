Carpetright (CPR) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Carpetright (LON:CPR) in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on Carpetright from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

Get Carpetright alerts:

Shares of Carpetright stock opened at GBX 17.63 ($0.23) on Tuesday. Carpetright has a 1 year low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 253.75 ($3.32).

In other news, insider Wilf Walsh acquired 222,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £39,960 ($52,214.82).

About Carpetright

Carpetright plc engages in the retail sale of floor coverings, beds, curtains, and blinds. The company also sells its products through online. It operates 545 stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and the Republic of Ireland. Carpetright plc was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Purfleet, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carpetright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpetright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.