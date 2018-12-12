Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Williams Capital

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) has been given a $22.00 price target by investment analysts at Williams Capital in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Williams Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

CRZO stock opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.32.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $187,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $190,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,030.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $697,495 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $838,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,082,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,696,000 after buying an additional 645,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $1,478,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

