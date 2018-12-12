Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 66.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 18.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carter’s by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other Carter’s news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $272,925.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Pulver acquired 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $86.10 per share, for a total transaction of $86,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,517 shares in the company, valued at $5,641,013.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,835 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,925 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

CRI opened at $83.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.74 and a 52-week high of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.56.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $923.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.87 million. On average, research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Macquarie set a $100.00 price target on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.20.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/carters-inc-cri-shares-bought-by-gam-holding-ag.html.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

See Also: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.