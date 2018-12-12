Carvana Co (CVNA) Shares Bought by Sylebra HK Co Ltd

Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,603,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,223 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up approximately 5.8% of Sylebra HK Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sylebra HK Co Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $94,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Global X Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $650,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,486.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,830,151 shares of company stock worth $162,106,555. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.21. The stock had a trading volume of 669,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,180. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.11. Carvana Co has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.09 million. Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

