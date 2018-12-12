Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) Director Sells $299,400.00 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. 147,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,866. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 6.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.81%. The company had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,837,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,762 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,541,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,355,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after acquiring an additional 525,320 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,187,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after acquiring an additional 180,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWST. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

