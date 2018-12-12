Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CASY opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $90.42 and a 52-week high of $133.07. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Stephens set a $137.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,231,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.8% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 745,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,252,000 after purchasing an additional 101,919 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/caseys-general-stores-casy-announces-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-19-eps.html.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.