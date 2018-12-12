Casey’s General Stores (CASY) Given a $146.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) received a $146.00 target price from Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Stephens set a $137.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Shares of CASY stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.74. 178,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,236. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $133.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,231,000 after buying an additional 75,313 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.8% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 745,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,252,000 after purchasing an additional 101,919 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

