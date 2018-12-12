Casey’s General Stores Target of Unusually High Options Trading (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,145 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 887% compared to the typical daily volume of 116 put options.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $131.00 price objective on Casey’s General Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $129.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $90.42 and a 1-year high of $133.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 10th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.19. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

