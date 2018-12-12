Castleark Management LLC Buys 29,803 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 202,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 1.0% of Castleark Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.25% of United Rentals worth $33,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc lifted its position in United Rentals by 95.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 297,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 145,484 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 94.5% in the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI stock opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $190.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.18. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jenne K. Britell acquired 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.07 per share, with a total value of $50,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,079.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,452.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,276.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $190.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Rentals from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America set a $175.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The company operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, power and pump.

