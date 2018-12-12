Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.86

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Caterpillar has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Caterpillar has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Caterpillar to earn $12.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

CAT traded up $3.37 on Wednesday, hitting $126.61. 3,158,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513,000. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $112.06 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird set a $171.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $120.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

