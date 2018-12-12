Caxton Associates LP Buys New Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 7,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 100,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 17.6% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 387,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 546.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UTX opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.735 dividend. This is an increase from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on UTX shares. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. UBS Group started coverage on United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $148.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $147.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.58.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

