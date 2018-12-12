CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.69% of CBIZ worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 49.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,756,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,701,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,129,000 after acquiring an additional 366,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 20.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBIZ during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 68.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 107,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $224.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on CBIZ in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/cbiz-inc-cbz-shares-bought-by-bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp.html.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services that help clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, risk advisory, and valuation services.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.