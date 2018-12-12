CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (IGR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IGR stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,472. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $7.98.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

