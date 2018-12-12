Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.35% of Cedar Fair worth $10,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric Affeldt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.44 per share, for a total transaction of $102,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,568. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Klein acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,491.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FUN has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.09. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.55. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 1,656.35%. The firm had revenue of $663.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

