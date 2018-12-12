CEDEX Coin (CEDEX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $376.00

CEDEX Coin (CURRENCY:CEDEX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 12th. Over the last seven days, CEDEX Coin has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. CEDEX Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $376.00 worth of CEDEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEDEX Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.02586640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00145603 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00176612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.63 or 0.09363858 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029322 BTC.

CEDEX Coin Profile

CEDEX Coin’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. CEDEX Coin’s total supply is 80,525,599 tokens. The official website for CEDEX Coin is cedex.com. The official message board for CEDEX Coin is medium.com/@cedex.community. CEDEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @Cedex56082561 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CEDEX Coin

CEDEX Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEDEX Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEDEX Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEDEX Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

