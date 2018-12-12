CEL-SCI Co. (CVM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,206,407 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 1,906,745 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 128,764 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CEL-SCI by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 475,600 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN CVM opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. CEL-SCI has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.44.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The company's Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts.

