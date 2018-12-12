Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,215 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 21.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 22.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 113,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 19.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Celgene by 109.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 146,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,143,000 after buying an additional 76,617 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celgene stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $70.98. 89,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50. Celgene Co. has a 52 week low of $66.62 and a 52 week high of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Celgene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.99.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

