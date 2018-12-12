Celgene Co. (CELG) Stake Lessened by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Celgene accounts for approximately 0.9% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Celgene by 528.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CELG opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $66.62 and a 1 year high of $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 108.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.99.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

