Cellular Biomedicine Group (CBMG) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

CBMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cellular Biomedicine Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Get Cellular Biomedicine Group alerts:

CBMG stock opened at $20.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 3.56. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 13,988.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellular Biomedicine Group will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 634,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 115.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 208.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 23,354 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cellular Biomedicine Group in the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy; and Re-Join therapy and AlloJoin therapy for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellular Biomedicine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.