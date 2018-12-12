Cemex SAB de CV (CX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 186,074 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,910,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 160,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,400,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 338.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,740 shares in the last quarter. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. HSBC cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $10.00 price objective on Cemex SAB de CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cemex SAB de CV from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price objective on Cemex SAB de CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.86.

NYSE CX opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.81. Cemex SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

