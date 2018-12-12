Centerra Gold (CAGDF) Earns “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Centerra Gold (OTCMKTS:CAGDF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CAGDF. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 25,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,503. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its principal projects include Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

