Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.58

Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.58 and last traded at $23.01, with a volume of 16643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Brean Capital set a $31.00 target price on shares of Centerstate Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Centerstate Bank in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centerstate Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $128.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th.

In other Centerstate Bank news, Director David G. Salyers purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $45,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,350.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William K. Pou, Jr. purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,759.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,300 shares of company stock worth $175,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSFL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Centerstate Bank by 300.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Centerstate Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL)

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

