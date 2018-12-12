Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) vs. Television Francaise 1 (TVFCF) Critical Survey

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) and Television Francaise 1 (OTCMKTS:TVFCF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Central European Media Enterprises has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Television Francaise 1 has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Central European Media Enterprises and Television Francaise 1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central European Media Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Television Francaise 1 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Central European Media Enterprises and Television Francaise 1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central European Media Enterprises 23.04% 100.02% 4.79% Television Francaise 1 N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Central European Media Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central European Media Enterprises and Television Francaise 1’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central European Media Enterprises $574.21 million 1.40 $49.76 million N/A N/A Television Francaise 1 $2.28 billion 0.75 N/A N/A N/A

Central European Media Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Television Francaise 1.

Summary

Central European Media Enterprises beats Television Francaise 1 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central European Media Enterprises Company Profile

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, and the Slovak Republic. It broadcasts a total of 26 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides premium television content through a series of portals, including Voyo, a subscription based video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Warner Media, LLC.

Television Francaise 1 Company Profile

Télévision Française 1 SA, an integrated media company, engages in broadcasting business in France and internationally. The company's Broadcasting segment operates TF1, an event-based channel; TMC, a digital terrestrial television channel; TFX, a channel targeting millennial audience; TF1 Séries Films, a cinema-series channel; LCI, a news channel; MYTF1, a digital platform; and TF1 Publicité, a content marketplace that markets various TV platforms. It also operates TV Breizh, a pay-TV channel to access gold series and iconic TV heroes; HISTOIRE, a channel that broadcasts documentaries, magazine programmes, docu-reality programmes, and historical films; Ushuaïa TV, a nature, mankind, and planet channel; and Serieclub, a theme channel. In addition, this segment produces magazine programmes, games, entertainment and reality TV programmes, sporting events, sports round-ups, advertising spots, special operations, short programmes, and animations, as well as corporate films; and co-produces and buys feature films, as well as acquires broadcasting rights for the TF1 channels. The company's Studios & Entertainment segment operates NEWEN Studios that produces and distributes audiovisual content in the areas of fiction, TV shows, and animation, as well as scripted reality, drama, and digital; and TF1 Studio to initiate, co-produce, or acquire new cinema projects, showcase films, and support talent throughout the value chain, such as cinema/e-cinema releases, video, VOD, and TV/SVOD sales. This segment is also involved in the creating, exploiting, and distributing activities in the areas of music, entertainment, licenses, games/toys, and collections, as well as broadcasting teleshopping programmes. Télévision Française 1 SA was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

