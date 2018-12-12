CF Industries (CF) Shares Gap Up to $41.35

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.54, but opened at $41.35. CF Industries shares last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 182539 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.76, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.03.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.94 million. CF Industries had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 16.06%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -480.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $183,575.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,190 shares in the company, valued at $2,632,465.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,585,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,409,000 after buying an additional 757,473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,586,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,265,000 after buying an additional 740,130 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,320,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 512.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after buying an additional 611,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 85.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,164,000 after buying an additional 561,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

