Chai Trust Co Llc Acquires 119,140 Shares of Exterran Corp (EXTN) Stock

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 119,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,536,490.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 30th, Chai Trust Co Llc bought 85,579 shares of Exterran stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,922,104.34.

On Tuesday, November 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc bought 124,904 shares of Exterran stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,782,861.12.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Chai Trust Co Llc bought 648,776 shares of Exterran stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,174,870.64.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exterran Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The stock has a market cap of $777.30 million, a PE ratio of -53.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $334.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Exterran had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Exterran Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exterran by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,585,000 after buying an additional 112,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Exterran by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,398,076 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,151,000 after buying an additional 29,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exterran by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,054,848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after buying an additional 34,650 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Exterran by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exterran by 5.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 512,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,590,000 after buying an additional 27,370 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

