Chanticleer Holdings (BURG) Director Buys $15,119.46 in Stock

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) Director Larry Spitcaufsky acquired 8,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $15,119.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Chanticleer stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.29. Chanticleer Holdings has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $5.14.

Get Chanticleer alerts:

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. Chanticleer had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chanticleer Holdings will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Chanticleer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/chanticleer-holdings-burg-director-buys-15119-46-in-stock.html.

About Chanticleer

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast casual dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 8 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 8 company-owned locations in the United States and 13 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 12 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon and Charlotte, North Carolina, as well as in Wallingford, Seattle.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chanticleer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chanticleer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.