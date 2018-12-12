Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) Stake Lowered by Lucia Wealth Services LLC

Lucia Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Guggenheim began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.16.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $93.76 and a 12 month high of $120.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $470.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

