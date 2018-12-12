Chemours Co (CC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Chemours to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Chemours from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Richard H. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CC. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 580,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,745,000 after buying an additional 27,917 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 56.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 112,186 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 39.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 24.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 334,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. Chemours has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $54.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Chemours had a return on equity of 106.98% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chemours will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.18%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

