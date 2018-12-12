Chorus Aviation (CHR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.81 and last traded at C$5.82. 348,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 408,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.08.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHR. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Chorus Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 700 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 15 destinations in the United States.

