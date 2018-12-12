Christopher A. Marlett Acquires 7,543 Shares of Cue Biopharma Inc (CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Director Christopher A. Marlett purchased 7,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $36,658.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Cue Biopharma stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 54,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,794. Cue Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cue Biopharma Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUE. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/christopher-a-marlett-acquires-7543-shares-of-cue-biopharma-inc-cue-stock.html.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate includes CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to human papilloma virus related cancers.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.