Christopher & Banks (CBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Christopher & Banks Co. (NYSE:CBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 1000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

CBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Christopher & Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Christopher & Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.26.

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $91.29 million for the quarter. Christopher & Banks had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 62.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Christopher & Banks Co. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Christopher & Banks by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 411,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 118,139 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Christopher & Banks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Christopher & Banks by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,716,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK)

Christopher & Banks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of private-brand women's apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and sells women's apparel and accessories to customers ranging in age from 40 and older. Its stores offer women's apparel consisting of casual clothing, everyday basics, wear-to-work, leisure/active wear, and sleepwear in missy, petite, and women sizes, as well as jewelry and accessories.

