Ciena Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ciena in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ciena’s FY2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

CIEN has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, August 31st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, August 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena to $38.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.10.

CIEN opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. Ciena has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $293,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,068 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 484.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 102.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $198,000.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

