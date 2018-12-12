Cimarex Energy (XEC) Given a $109.00 Price Target at Williams Capital

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) has been given a $109.00 price objective by investment analysts at Williams Capital in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Williams Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Friday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.70.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Shares of XEC stock opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.47. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $591.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 2,358.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,458 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved oil and gas reserves of 3.35 trillion cubic feet equivalent (Tcfe) consisting of 1.61 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.82 Tcfe of oil, and 0.92 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.