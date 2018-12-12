Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) is Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,269,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 200,888 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.9% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $54,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 117,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,031 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,787,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,182,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $93,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 398,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 39,153 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, SVP Irving Tan sold 28,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $1,356,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,150.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Goeckeler sold 63,050 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $2,999,288.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,021,693.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 586,943 shares of company stock valued at $27,718,423 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.47.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.26.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/cisco-systems-inc-csco-is-advisors-asset-management-inc-s-9th-largest-position.html.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.