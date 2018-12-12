Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,169 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,405,000 after buying an additional 53,617 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PIE opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

