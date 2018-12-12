Citigroup Inc (C) Holdings Lifted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,890 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.4% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 197.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:C traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.45. 6,939,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,846,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $80.70.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.96.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

