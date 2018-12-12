Citigroup Lowers Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Sunday morning. They currently have $36.05 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DKS. Cowen boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicks Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $36.82 on Friday. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 29.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,486 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $1,327,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $741,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 116,960 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

