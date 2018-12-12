Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for TreeHouse Foods (THS)

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $47.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $51.71 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $191,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 20.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 34.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 21.2% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 62.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

