Civitas Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 12th. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $38.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Civitas

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 5,072,767 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

