Clorox (CLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Clorox (NYSE:CLX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $145.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

NYSE CLX opened at $166.13 on Wednesday. Clorox has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $167.70. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. Clorox had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 102.65%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Clorox will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 54,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $8,531,324.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,830,355.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 152,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $25,128,168.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,417,280.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,911 shares of company stock valued at $46,842,570. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clorox by 178.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,063,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,828,000 after buying an additional 1,962,433 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 437,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,506,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,641,000 after acquiring an additional 547,070 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 472,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,863,000 after purchasing an additional 315,298 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Clorox by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,991,000 after acquiring an additional 224,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

