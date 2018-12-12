Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,911. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $13.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/clough-global-dividend-and-income-fund-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-10-glv.html.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.