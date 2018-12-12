CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) insider Fredrik Widlund acquired 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($196.55).

CLI stock opened at GBX 204.50 ($2.67) on Wednesday. CLS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 170.22 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 256.42 ($3.35).

Get CLS alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CLI. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CLS in a research report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price for the company.

WARNING: “CLS Holdings plc (CLI) Insider Acquires £150.42 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/12/cls-holdings-plc-cli-insider-acquires-150-42-in-stock.html.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, management, and development of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Sweden. The company operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. It also invests in hotels, corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.