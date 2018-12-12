Coeur Mining (CDE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

CDE has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Coeur Mining from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $8.00 price objective on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $820.40 million, a PE ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 0.75. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.15 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDE. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 17,466.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo silver-gold complex located in Mexico; the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in British Columbia; the Rochester silver-gold mine located in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine located in South Dakota.

